Home Cities Delhi

PWD scam: ACB filed three FIRs against CM Kejriwal, court told

The ACB was directed to assess the threat perception on the complainant Rahul Sharma once again after he informed the court that two unknown bikers recently fired gunshots at him. 

Published: 02nd June 2017 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2017 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) today informed a Delhi court that it has lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra also directed the Assistant Commissioner of ACB to assess the threat perception on the complainant Rahul Sharma once again after he informed the court that two unknown bikers recently fired gunshots at him.

The court was informed that three FIRs were registered by ACB on its own on May 8.

The court said that the FIR lodged in relation to the recent attack shows that there were serious threat to the security of the complainant and directed the ACB to file a status report on June 8 in this regard.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) seeking direction to police to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi.

Bansal has since passed away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PWD scam ACB FIR CM Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp