Delhi LG refuses to give time to Kejriwal after he missed last meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Delhi LG Anil Baijal seeking time to meet him after he missed a scheduled meeting with Baijal due to special assembly session on GST.

Published: 03rd June 2017 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2017 02:32 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Delhi LG Anil Baijal seeking time to meet him after he missed a scheduled meeting with Baijal due to special assembly session on GST. LG office has said that due to special session CM and LG couldn’t meet so next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. LG office also denied allegations of not giving time to Delhi CM and said that On Friday itself CM office was told that LG will be meeting Kejriwal on Wednesday.

“Due to special session of the assembly, we couldn't meet at 5.00pm on Wednesday, our pre-scheduled weekly meeting time. Subsequently, my office has been seeking time from your office for our meeting. Yesterday( on Friday), my office was informed that you are very busy this week and will be able to meet me only next week,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

“I fully appreciate that Hon'ble LG has too many things on his plate. But, as i had mentioned in my last letter also, the CM and Hon'ble LG should meet more frequently, at least once a week, to discuss Issues related to the development of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

According to the sources, Kejriwal supposed to meet Baijal on 31st April but due to special session on GST he didn’t go. His office, informed just few minutes before meeting was scheduled. Now, sources in LG office are claiming that Kejriwal will meet Delhi LG on Tuesday.

