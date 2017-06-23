NEW DELHI: Delhi police crime branch has arrested a director of a company from Indore for allegedly duping 2000 people. Accused who was identified as 40 year old Raman Kapoor has cheated members from all over India on the pretext of providing luxurious holiday tour packages in 5-star hotels. Raman along with his associates used to lure innocent people to invest by arranging free dinners by his company in 5-star hotels by lucky draw.

“They sold the membership to more than 2000 people by promising members 12 nights free holiday tour package in 5-star hotels with free air-tickets after membership in company. They claimed that the Sunstar has tie-up with various 5 star properties at all prime tourist locations in India and abroad like JW Marriot (Mumbai, Courtyard, Ahmedabad and Lucknow), Le Meridian (Delhi & Chennai), ITC Welcome (Dwarka, Delhi), Leela Ambience Hotel (Delhi),” Delhi Police said in a press statement.

According to the police, during investigation it was found that after completion of initial studies in Haridwar, Faridabad, the accused Raman Kapoor graduated in Hotel Management in the year 1998 from IHM/Ahmedabad. After that from the year 2000-2009, he worked as Channel Partner in Club Mahindra Holidays Company engaged in holiday tour as well. Almost a dozen of cases has been registered against the accused.