NEW DELHI: A slight dip was observed in the first cutoff announced by the Delhi University on Friday list in the top colleges compared to last year. Many popular courses such as B.Com (Hon), B.A. English saw a drop in minimum marks required to get admission from 0.25 to two percent.



The highest cut-off in the field of Science is off Guru Tegh Bhadur Khalsa College B.Sc (Hons) Electronics which is 99.66 percent and in the field of Arts at LSR college in the subject of psychology 98.50 percent.



Premier colleges like Ramjas, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Atma Ram Sanathan Dharma(ARSD), Kirori Mal College(KMC), Lady Shri Ram college for women(LSR), Daulat Ram College(DRC) and Sri Venketeswara College among all the others have put the details on their respective websites.



SRCC known for the commerce courses such as B.com (Hon) which witnessed a marginal dip of 0.25 Economics(Hon) witnessed cut off went down by .5 percent compared to last year.



Popular among South Campus colleges Sri Venketeswara College has asked for a minimum of 97.5 in general category in Economics (Hons), English (Hons) 96.5 , which is same for the subject of Hons in Political Science.



Similarly Ramjas college B.Com hons also saw a drop in the cut off of around two percent at 97.25 % while last year it was 99.25.Students wanting to get admission in English Hons and Journalism at LSR must have 98 percent and highest pass percentage is for Pshycology 98.5 same as last year.



Students looking to get admission in Hansraj College have to get 97.25% in Economics (hons) which is a drop of .75 % from last year 97.5% in B.Com (hons). For English (hons) the cutoff remained same as last year at 97%.



KMC cut off for Economics (Hons) 97.5 % which is .95 percent less than last year, B.Com (Hons) 97.5 percent. For Physics (Hns) the cut off has dropped from 98 percent last year to 96 this year.



There are going to be a total five such lists released by the university with in a gap of three days, around 2.2 lakh students. This year, around 73,000 students have scored above 90 per cent in the CBSE exam and Delhi University has only 58,000 seats to offer to the students.



The admission process will start from 24 June and will continue till 28. The second cut-off will be released on July 1, and the third cut-off on July 7.