BEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) colleges announced their cut-offs on Friday with most of them concentrating around the 97 per cent tab for commerce courses, set earlier in the day by the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Hindu, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), and Kirorimal College set their cut-offs for Economics (Honors) at 97.5 per cent.

Releasing its cut-off earlier than the rest, SRCC had pegged it just a little higher at 97.75 per cent, for the Economics (Honors) and B.Com (Honors).

Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College threw a little surprise with a 98.25 per cent cut-off for Economics (Honors).

It left behind others when it came to sciences with the highest 99.66 per cent cut-off for B.Sc. (Electronics). For B.A. (Honors) English, it set an enviable cut-off of 98.75 per cent, higher than the rest.

Just like sciences, SGTB Khalsa raised the bar highest for arts as well with a 99 per cent cut-off for its B.A. (Political Science) course.

LSR set its B.Com (Honors) cut-off on par with SRCC at 97.75 per cent.

The coveted Miranda House came at an asking rate of 97 per cent for B. Sc. (Zoology) and 96.67 per cent for Maths and Physics.

Hansraj College pegged its sciences cut-off at 97.33 and 97.75 per cent for Chemistry and Computer Science, its highest this year.

Among colleges offering journalism course, LSR set the highest cut-off of 98 per cent, followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) with 97 per cent.

Off campus colleges like Bharti College and Institute of Home Economics set their journalism cut-off at 96 per cent, followed by Maharaja Agrasen College, located in Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, at 95 per cent.

Cut-offs for courses in Hindi and Sanskrit (Honors) hovered within an achievable 60-70 per cent for most colleges.

