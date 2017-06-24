NEW DELHI: The first day of admission in Delhi University was a flop show as the website marred with technical glitches prevented students from making the fee payment resulting in not even a single student getting enrolled in any of the colleges.

This is the first time that not even a single candidate got enrolled on the first day of admission for the University of Delhi, which has 63 colleges affiliated to it.

Delhi University is going digital with its admission process this year and the glitches is a cause of worry for the colleges, students and parents.

The process of admission involves document verification, prior to which the student has to pay the fees after which the college will generate a slip confirming that the student has successfully enrolled in a particular college. However, the students were unable to pay the fees as the university is not ready with the fee portal.

“We have even extended the time for the admission but the university itself is not ready with its portal. We can only proceed when the university will open the portal for payment. Although, we are going with the admission process and have completed the verification of students documents, the admission will be confirmed only if the varsity administration opens its portal” said P.C. Tulsian, Principal Ramjas College.

“Our technical team is working on the portal and it will start functioning as soon as possible” said a university official amid chaos and panicking students, parents.

The administration is expecting a hectic day tomorrow as the student load is expected to double due to holidays coming up in the weekend. The timing for the admission in the colleges is from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Many varsity officials said the time is over and the next process will continue on 27 June which will create hectic and heavy situation as even more students will come for admission on the second day.

“I traveled from Saudi Arabia to Delhi to take admission in the Hindu College but the college has refused to give admission as she did not provide her original mark sheet of Class 12 from a CBSE school. But I had no option, as they school gives the original only one month after the results are announced, if I had waited then I might lose on my chance to get admissions” said a student who has come to Delhi along with her mother and staying at a private accommodation.

The harried situation of the students does not end here with this one girl. There are many who have reached the varsity colleges from very far places such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka and other states of Northeast and were asked by the college to go back to the respective schools to get the original certificates.

“The Tamil Nadu state board issues the original certificates after one month. Till then they provide us provisional certificates but the college staff sent us back and asked us to get the original certificates only then will we give you admission. I never expected that my efforts will end in such a manner and I was not even given an opportunity to prove myself” said a student who had come to take admission in SRCC.

124 students from Tamil Nadu Board have applied at SRCC college for admissions, all of them with a score of 98 percent or above in the subject of Commerce. The college has given them 10-days time to get the original certificates instead of provisional certificate prior to which the students will be provided admissions.