NEW DELHI: The Delhi government today announced a two-day session of the Assembly on June 28 and 29.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel confirmed about the session but did not disclose the agenda for which the House has been called for.

"The Delhi government has called a two-day Assembly session on June 28 and 29," sources in the government said.

The sources further said that the Privileges Committee of the Assembly, headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, is expected to present its report on the desilting of drains by the Public Works Department and the municipal corporations here.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly, said the notice for the session had reached him today.

"The agenda has not been conveyed to us. Normally, a 14day notice is given before a session but this government is constantly violating rules.

"I can only say that this will be a special session because of the short notice but I have no idea what this is for," BJP MLA Gupta said.