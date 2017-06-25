NEW DELHI: Here is some good news for the national capital, as by the end of this year Delhi Metro will throw open a major section of its third phase of the public transport system for public use.

While the entire project will be open for use from March next year stretches of the Pink and Magenta Lines, which will together measure around 90 km with 61 stations, will be thrown open starting this October.

With an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore, this extension of the Metro project in the Delhi will cover a total network of 353 kilometers. The Phase-III network will add 15 interchange stations to the existing nine and will take the count of total stations in Delhi-NCR to a whopping 227.

Trial runs along certain stretches of Magenta Line had begun last year itself while on Pink Line, along a 6.5-km-long segment to be precise, it started on June 22.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh had announced last year that both these lines will be launched in a staggered manner, meaning, small sections will be made operational instead of the entire corridors being thrown open in one go.

The 34-km-long Magenta Line will be thrown open in stages between October and March 2018. It will connect west Delhi to Noida via IGI Airport's domestic terminal.