NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has received a complaint against an Angolese kid for allegedly sodomising his class made who is from the Philippines. According to the police, as the kid is a son of an Angolese diplomat no action has been taken so far. The police have registered a case in South Campus police station on the complaint of the victim that was received on June 22.

According to the police, the accused and the victim are students of Class V of a prominent school located in Anand Niketan. “The accused student stays with his family at the Angola Embassy in Vasant Vihar and the victim stays with his family at the Philippine embassy in Chanakyapuri,” police said. In his complaint, the minor said that the sexual assault happened in March and continued over a period of time.

“He was traumatised after the incident and even during his summer vacations, he remained lost. After persistent questioning by his parents, he narrated his ordeal, following which they approached police,” official said.

After a case was registered at the South Campus police station, the school also took action against the accused juvenile and rusticated him. The accused student visited the police station on June 24 along with his family members. He accused the Filipino student of sexually assaulting him. Police have received his complaint but so far, haven't registered a case.