GUAWAHATI: The Delhi Golf Club has apologised for turning away a Meghalaya woman who came dressed in her traditional Khasi attrire of a jainsem, a sarong-like tunic.

But the apology was not directed to the woman herself, Tailin Lyngdoh, but to the member who invited her to the elite club.

Delhi's elite watched as watchmen of the club stopped Tailin Lyngdoh at the entrance, told her she looked like a 'Nepali' and a 'maid' and ordered her to leave.

The incident sparked a social media furore with people from the northeast ventilating their ire.

Lyngdoh is a governess who works for an Assamese doctor Nivedita Barthakur and was invited to the club along with her employer as guests of a member of the club.

The Delhi Golf Club management said an in-house investigation revealed that the incident “could have been handled in a much better way ”. However, it refuted allegations that the guests were asked to leave the club premises.

“An apology has been made to the member who had brought the guest. This has been unconditionally accepted. An explanation of the staff was sought and disciplinary action is in process,” the management said in a statement.

The statement also said, “an undesirable attempt is being made to give this incident a political and cultural overtone”.

Meghalaya's Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) urged the National Commission for Women and the Meghalaya State Women Commission to take note of the “insult and discrimination” meted out to Tailin Lyngdoh.

“This arrogant and ignorant attitude of the Delhi Golf Club members is not acceptable to civil society, as it amounts to racial discrimination,” CSWO said in a statement.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to voice out their opinions over this alleged humiliation.

Kumar Abhishek, a social media user, wrote, “These guys should be booked under racial discrimination law”.

Enjo Mathew, another user, wrote, “I am appalled, outraged to see such attitude. Such disrespect to someone who looks different from the rest of us! Shame on this elite club”.

“It’s not only the Delhi Golf Club but other clubs as well where they distinguish based on your clothing. Strongly condemned,” wrote Ashish Rana on Facebook.

Another user, Kaveri Borthakur, wrote, “This time it may have been Delhi and this club, but the classist, snobbish more white than the white man bordering on apartheid is more common in more places than we’re all willing to admit”.