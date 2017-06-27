NEW DELHI: Five members of a family died and over half a dozen suffered injuries in a cylinder blast incident in south-east Delhi.

According to the police, a LPG cylinder exploded inside the house in Okhla Phase-I late on Monday night when the family was preparing dinner for their relatives who had visited them for a wedding scheduled for tomorrow.

“Three women, a child and a man were among those killed in the blast in a jhuggi infront of Tata Steel office. The injured have been admitted to ESI Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital,” Delhi police said.

According to the investigators, the blast took place when dinner was being prepared for the relatives who had gathered for a wedding fixed for Wednesday (June 28).

“The gas cylinder suddenly caught fire and within few seconds the flames started spreading. After few seconds cylinder exploded killing five members of the family. Two other jhuggis also caught fire following the blast.

Locals said the fire brigade arrived at the site more than 45 minutes after the first emergency call was made.