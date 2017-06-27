NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce(SRCC) which is one of the most famous colleges for Commerce in the country has again saw a high influx of students from Tamil Nadu(TN) coming on the very first list of admission.

Nearly 124 students from single state Tamil Nadu especially a striking number of candidates were from Coimbatore district secured most of the seats in the B.com(Honors) at the Shri Ram College of Commerce(SRCC). Last year also nearly 80% of the seats have been offered to TN students on merit basis and 50 percent of students came from single school from Erode.

Although, on the very first day of admission these students from TN who applied at SRCC, Hindu and other top colleges denied admission to these students with 98 and above percentage on the basis of provisional mark sheets. But, later the university has directed all the colleges to give admission to the students on provisional mark sheet and later collect the original certificates.

When contacted R.P.Rustagi , the outgoing principal of SRCC said, “ We do not maintain any particular data of students who came from which state and examination board. We just enroll the students by looking at their their score, percentage and mark sheets.All the admission in our college has been done on merit basis”.

However, other sources from the colleges said major number of students admitted in the college are from Tamil Nadu.

The cutoff for the B.com(hons) and B.A. Economics(hons)is 97.5%. However, the college has witnessed a marginal dip of 0.25 Economics(Hon) witnessed cut off went down by .5 percent compared to last year.