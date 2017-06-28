NEW DELHI: Students from Tamil Nadu have done it again. They cornered close to 66 per cent of the 188 BCom (Hons) seats up for grabs in Delhi University’s prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on merit.

In all, 124 students from Tamil Nadu, most of them from Coimbatore district, made the cut for BCom (Hons) at SRCC, which is arguably the Mecca of higher education in commerce in India.

The trend began last year when nearly 80 per cent of the SRCC seats went to TN students on merit.

In fact, half of the TN students who made it to SRCC last year had studied in just one school in Erode.

There were initial hiccups though. Students from Tamil Nadu who had scores of 98 per cent and above in their Plus Two exam, had applied at SRCC, Hindu College and other top colleges but were denied admission on Day One since they could only produce provisional mark sheets.

The university ironed the wrinkles by directing all colleges to offer admission based on the provisional mark sheets.

When contacted R P Rustagi, the outgoing principal of SRCC said, “We do not maintain any particular data of students - who came from which State and examination board. We just enroll the students by looking at their mark sheet.”