NEW DELHI: Two men, who claimed to be AAP members, disrupted Delhi Assembly proceedings for some time on Wednesday when they threw printed slips of paper alleging corruption by the Delhi government and shouted slogans against Minister Satyendar Jain. The two were taken into custody.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday ordered 30 days "rigorous imprisonment" for the two men.

The Assembly session was suspended for 30 minutes due to the ruckus.

Sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra identified the two as AAP members Jagdeep Rana and Rajan Madan. He alleged they were beaten up in the assembly premise.

"Consequent upon a motion being adopted by the House unanimously, Jagdeep and R. Kumar (Madan) have been sentenced to 30 days rigorous imprisonment starting today (Wednesday) for committing breach of privilege and contempt of the House by way of shouting slogans and throwing papers from the visitors' gallery leading to disruption of the proceedings of the House," the Speaker said in his order.

Goel informed the House said that the two men entered the premises after getting their passes made with the help of an employee of the Assembly.

The paper slips the two men threw alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was protecting the corrupt and said they carried out the act to "make the deaf hear and the speech-impaired speak".

"Our act today was totally non-violent and we had no intention to hurt any one," the note said.

"We have been workers of Aam Aadmi Party since the Anna Hazare movement. We left our studies, work, family, everything and jumped in the movement against corruption and this is the government we made... Today when there are so many evidence of corruption against Satyendar Jain, and Arvind Kejriwal is openly saving him," it said.

As the day's business was on in the Delhi assembly, the two men who were sitting in the visitors' gallery stood up and started shouting slogans against Jain, calling him corrupt, and threw paper slips in the hall where the legislators were sitting.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel immediately ordered the arrest of the two men, who tried to flee but were caught by the marshals and a few AAP legislators.

According to sources, Rana was taken to the hospital because of the injuries he received after being beaten up, while Madan was taken into custody.

Rana was an AAP candidate in 2013 from Adarsh Nagar constituency in Delhi while Madan is a leader from the Punjab unit of AAP.

"The two were beaten up by AAP MLAs in the Assembly premise. They should have taken legal action against them but beating them up was not right," Mishra said.

Earlier on May 31, Mishra was manhandled in the Delhi Assembly allegedly by AAP lawmakers after he raised allegations of corruption against Kejriwal and Health Minister Jain.