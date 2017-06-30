NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly yesterday following a heated argument between him and the other legislators of the ruling party, despite warnings from Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

This is the second time Mishra was marshalled out of the Assembly. Earlier in May, he was escorted out of the House during a one-day session.

The sacked water minister was wearing a black armband in the Assembly today as mark of protest against an incident yesterday, in which two persons were allegedly thrashed by the AAP MLAs for hurling paper missiles in the House.

As the proceedings of the second day of a special session were on, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh drew the attention of the speaker to an unidentified woman in the visitors' gallery, who he alleged had come to the Assembly with Mishra with an intention to create a ruckus.

Another AAP MLA, Nitin Tyagi, also supported his claim following which Mishra stood up and objected.

He then got into a verbal exchange with Singh, Tyagi and the other AAP MLAs which prompted the speaker to ask him to sit down.

Despite repeated warnings from Goel, the AAP MLAs and the sacked minister continued to argue with each other.

Subsequently, the speaker ordered the marshals to take Mishra out of the House.

Earlier in the day, Mishra, the Karawal Nagar MLA, wrote to Goel urging him that the CCTV footage of the Assembly be seized as he expressed apprehension of "destruction of evidence", a day after the two men were allegedly thrashed by the AAP MLAs in the House.

He also requested the speaker to reconsider his decision to send the two men to jail for a month.