NEW DELHI: Delhi will remain Delhi but will become as clean as London if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the upcoming municipal polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

After media reports quoted him as saying on Sunday that he was determined to transform Delhi into a London, the AAP leader clarified that he never said that.

"Delhi is a great city, its people are great and Delhi will remain Delhi," Kejriwal told the media.

He said Delhi, if the AAP came to control the civic bodies that are now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would become as clean as London or any other Western city.

As of now, he said, garbage was piled up everywhere in Delhi, fouling the atmosphere.

He said when the AAP took control of Delhi in February 2015, it had clear control over four areas: education, health, power and water.

"In all four areas, everyone praises all that we have achieved," Kejriwal said.

He said if the AAP came to control the civic bodies, which he claimed had been ruined by the BJP and the Congress, Delhi would become as clean as London in just one year.

Elections to the municipal corporation in Delhi are due in April.