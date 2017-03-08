AAP government presents its third Delhi budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government presented its third budget on Wednesday; the budget comes ahead of the crucial Delhi municipal elections. Budget was presented by Delhi finance minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia amounting to Rs 48,000 crore.

The top two priorities of the government education and health with the budgetary allocation of Rs 11,300 crore and Rs 5,736 crore allocated for the departments respectively. Further, an amount of Rs 7,571 was earmarked for the BJP led municipal corporations of Delhi.

Terming the budget as 'Outcome budget' Sisodia also highlighted the achievements and progress made by the government since it came to power.

Keeping in mind the crucial Poorvanchali voter in mind Delhi government will spend Rs 20 crore for developing Ghats (river banks) across Delhi. A single window clearance for film shooting and setting up a separate commission for safety and welfare for the elderly were also announced by Sisodia.

“In the last three years we have worked to establish a three-tier healthcare system- mohalla clinics, polyclinics and hospitals. We are making efforts to further strengthen this system in the next year” said Sisodia while presenting the budget.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has received funds thrice the amount given to it last year with a total allocation of Rs 120 crore. Delhi which gets most of the elctricty from other states as it has less opportunities to generate its own power Rs 2, 374 has been allocated to the electricity department.

"The seriousness of this budget can be seen when the Deputy CM had to wait for 15 minute due to incomplete quorum. The matter of fact is that they have reduced 78 beds, health infrastructure is bad in Delhi and they lie about increasing the budgetary allocations. No budgeting for DTC they have reduced buses. People are asking where is the Wi-Fi, where are CCTV cameras for the security of women" said BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

“The whole concept of an ‘outcome budget’ is nothing but an attempt to distract people’s attention from the AAP’s government’s utter failure since assuming office two years back. Delhi government has failed to spend 20 percent of estimated planned expenditure showing its lack of interest in development” said Sharmistha Mukherjee spokesperson of Delhi Congress.