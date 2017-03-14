DELHI: Amid allegations that EVMs were tampered with in the just-concluded assembly polls, the Delhi Congress has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to conduct the upcoming civic polls through ballot papers.

"Many are doubting EVMs. Not prejudiced-nor casting aspersions on results. I want Arvind Kejriwal to hold MCD elections through ballot papers," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said on Twitter.

After her Bahujan Samaj Party was decimated in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, party chief Mayawati alleged the voting machines had been "managed" to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She asked the poll panel to hold the results of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkahand assembly elections and do re-polling using paper ballots.

The Election Commission subsequently rejected her allegations.