Teenage girl crushed to death by chartered bus in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl was crushed to death by a chartered bus at Lajpat Nagar flyover in southeast Delhi this morning when she was on her way to attend computer classes, police said.

Kajal Mandal, a resident of Sadiq Nagar, was riding a scooter when the incident occurred. She was killed on the spot, a senior police officer said. It is not clear whether the bus hit her scooter or she lost her balance while riding the two-wheeler and was then run over by the bus, the officer said.

Police said they are looking for CCTV footage from the area to know about the sequence of events. Kajal's uncle Sunil said, "She had been riding the two-wheeler for the last few years. How could she lose balance?" She always wore a helmet and was extremely careful on the road, he said.

The bus driver, Harilal, was arrested from the spot and the vehicle was impounded, police said, adding the bus used to ferry students of DPS RK Puram and also government employees working at CGO Complex. Kajal is survived by her parents and two elder brothers. Her father works as a contractor with the Japanese Embassy and her mother is a clerk at the Defence Ministry.