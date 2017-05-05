Home Cities Delhi

Women's safety: No CCTV cameras in DTC buses, public places

In the office for over two years now, the Kejriwal government has yet to start work on the promised installation of CCTV cameras.  .

Published: 05th May 2017 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2017 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

File photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  With the Supreme Court upholding the death penalty for four convicts in the December-16 gangrape case, the issue of women safety and the AAP government's promise of installing CCTV cameras in buses and at public places have once again come into sharp focus.     The AAP in its manifesto had said women's safety was its top priority and had promised installing CCTV cameras at public places and in Delhi Transport Corporation buses.     

But these two key promises seems to be on the back-burner as things stand. In the office for over two years now, the Kejriwal government has yet to start work on the promised installation of CCTV cameras.     Today, the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court order awarding the death sentence to the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 sensational gangrape and murder case.     

The incident had then forced the government and the police to take several measures to ensure women safety in the city.     

"The pilot project of CCTVs in 200 buses had been undertaken in 2014, but it is very unfortunate that since then, the number remained the same.     

"However, in the 2017-18 Budget, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for installation of CCTV cameras in all DTC buses," a senior official said requesting anonymity.     Similarly, the work of installing CCTV cameras at 850 "important" locations across the city is yet to see the light of the day.   

 In the 2016-17 buget, the AAP government had set aside around Rs 200 crore to execute the project, but it had not been able to utilise the fund.   

 In the current financial year, the government has now allocated Rs 130 crore for the project.     

However, the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation has started executing its ambitious project of illuminating the city's dark spots.     

Under this project, the Delhi government has identified arund 7,400 dark spots across the city which are currently being illuminated.     

The Delhi government has also deployed homeguard jawans and civil defence volunteers in all DTC buses, a move that was also aimed to ensure the safety for the women commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi DTC buses CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp