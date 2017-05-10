Home Cities Delhi

Kapil Mishra allegedly slapped by man claiming to be an AAP supporter

The accused identified as Ankit Bharadwaj claimed that he is Aam Aadmi Party's supporter but the party has rejected the man's claim of affiliation with it.

Kapil Mishra. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly attacked Delhi MLA and ex-minister Kapil Mishra who is on hunger strike started from Tuesday morning. After slapping Kapil Mishra, the accused identified as Ankit Bharadwaj claimed that he is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter. The AAP, however, has rejected the man's claim of affiliation with it. AAP is claiming that accused is BJP Yuva Morcha candidate and gave details of his Facebook profile claiming that he is a leader of Yuva Morcha of BJP.

“The guy came running, put his hands on my neck and said he would kill me. My aides caught hold of him and the police came and whisked him away,” said Mishra. Kapil Mishra is on hunger strike since Tuesday morning at his residence situated in Civil Lines area of Delhi.

The AAP has said Bharadwaj has no link with it and is working for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP. The BJYM has also denied having any link with Bharadwaj. Police said he was sitting on the hunger strike and suddenly stood up when doctors came for Mishra's medical check-up. They, however, maintained that no attack has taken place. “He was sitting there. When Mishra's medical check-up was underway, he stood up and shouted, 'Why are you doing this?' He has been whisked and further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

Mishra has sat on hunger strike asking AAP chief and Delhi CM to provide details of foreign trips of various Delhi ministers and AAP leaders. Replying to the demands of Kapil Mishra, AAP party leader Sanjay Singh said that they are ready to furnish details of trips. “We are ready to give details of foreign trips, government can setup enquiry as well,” Singh said.

