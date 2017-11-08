Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana, Punjab CMs to jointly tackle air pollution in NCR

On Tuesday, a yellow blanket of smog hung heavily in the city sky, making the quality of air even worse than a day after Diwali. 

Published: 08th November 2017 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2017 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With air pollution in Delhi increasing to the severe level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged his Haryana and Punjab counterparts for a meeting in order to jointly tackle the menace.

Kejriwal wrote letters to Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Amarinder Singh respectively and said that the governments had "failed to provide economically viable alternatives to stubble-burning", which is worsening air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

He stressed the need for resolving the matter in tandem and requested them for a meeting in the near future for discussions. 

"You are aware of the poor air quality in Delhi... one of the main reasons for this to happen during this part of the year is stubble-burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana," Kejriwal wrote in the letters.

He said farmers were "helpless" and were forced to burn crop stubble as the state governments had failed to provide them with alternatives.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that all schools and colleges in Delhi will be shut till Sunday due to the alarming pollution level, with 18 of the 21 active pollution monitoring stations in the national capital recording 'severe' air quality.

The dangerous PM2.5 particles (atmospheric particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) were measured at 475 micrograms per cubic metre in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Punjab Arvind Kejriwal CM Haryana NCR Pollution levels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp