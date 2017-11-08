Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Smog: Metro announces 186 more trips from Thursday, four-times more parking rates

Delhi Metro | PTI Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro today announced that its trains will undertake over 180 additional trips from tomorrow and charge four times the prevalent parking rates to discourage use of private vehicles in light of the alarming pollution levels in the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be running 3,317 train trips from tomorrow instead of 3,131, an increase of 186 train trips to provide increased capacity to the public in this weather, it said in a statement.

Even today, metro ran around 90 trips more after Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority's orders announced yesterday.

However, it was decided that the metro will not have to slash commuting fares temporarily as it already has a differential pricing system for peak and off-peak hours for smart card users in place.

The number of trips will remain unchanged on the Red Line and the Airport Express Line.

Besides this, deployment of additional ticketing operators, customer facilitation agents, CISF personnel has been done to facilitate the passengers and their speedy frisking, the statement said.

The augmented services will be in effect till further notice, metro said.

It will effectively lead to 701 daily trips on the Yellow Line against the prevailing 679, 772 on the Blue Line as against 752, 546 on the Green Line as against 438 and 588 on the Violet Line against the current figure of 552, it added.

