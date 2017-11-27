North Delhi Municipal Corporation seeks help of Delhi Jal Board for rejuvenating water bodies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Mayor Preeti Agarwal today held a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials, seeking DJB's expertise in water harvesting and rejuvenation of water bodies, officials said.

"We are much concerned about natural water bodies which are deteriorating day by day," the mayor was quoted as saying in a release by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

She sought the help of the DJB in the field of "water harvesting and recharging of natural bodies, for rejuvenating and beautifying them", the release said.

Agarwal said the NDMC wants to naturally recharge and beautify the water bodies without any concretisation in and around it.

Keeping in view the present state of things, "we must act proactively for water harvesting and protecting water bodies", the mayor said.

"We have created water harvesting system in major buildings and most of the parks. Water bodies are now next in line. We would develop one of the water bodies in natural way.

Then learning from that, we would develop other water bodies ourselves," she said.