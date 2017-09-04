NOIDA: A Nigerian national has been apprehended as he was allegedly living in the country even after the expiry of his visa, the police said today.

Audi Bolva Chud was living in Greater Noida, Local Intelligence Unit Inspector Mahavir Singh Rajawat said.

He had come to India on a medical visa, which expired, but he continued living illegally in the country, Rajawat said.

He was handed over to the Delhi centre and would be deported, he said.