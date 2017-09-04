NEW DELHI: A British national has been arrested for raping three visually impaired students studying in a school in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, Murray Denis Ward (53), who was working with a multi-national company, was arrested after three minor students informed their teachers that he sodomised them inside the school.

“He has been a donor for the last eight or nine years. He has been accused of sodomising at least three children, all under 8 years old. A case has been registered and accused has been arrested,” Delhi police said in a statement.

“Ward forced himself on the three kids on Saturday afternoon. He has been charged under sections of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Murray was produced in a court on Monday and has been sent to two-day police custody,” police said.



When cops checked accused’s laptop and mobile, they found objectionable videos of kids. They are claiming that these videos were sent through WhatsApp to some people.

The accused is from Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom, and used to work with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon till April. He has a family of four including a wife and three kids, who live in UK. He had suffered a paralytic attack in February this year.