New Delhi: Scores of members from the Tamil community in Delhi from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University stood together with banners and posters in front of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeking Justice for Anitha on Monday.

Anitha, a 17-year-old girl from Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu whose aim was to become a doctor, committed suicide after the apex court ruled against the Tamil Nadu Government’s petition asking one-year exemption from the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical courses.

More than hundreds of students participated in the protest with holding banners and shouting slogans seeking justice for Anitha.

“Central government and state has killed our sister Anitha. It is the biggest reason for her death. The government should immediately rusticate the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and should ban NEET examination across the country till then we will fight for Anitha” said Libin, a student from the Delhi Tamil student association.