NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after brutally killing his wife and a minor son in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, the police said today.

The bodies of the three family members were discovered by the man's elder son this afternoon, after which the police were informed.

A purported suicide note has been found from the spot in which the man wrote about being depressed. Police are probing the exact sequence of events.

It is suspected that Vinod Kumar first killed his 40- year-old wife Sujata and their 12-year-old son Prince on the second floor of the house, said a senior police officer. He then hanged himself. Their bodies were discovered today by the couple's 22- year-old son, who works with a telecom company. After returning late last night, he slept in a room on the ground floor. Today, when he went upstairs to the second floor, he found the bodies of the three family members, he added. There were multiple injuries on the bodies of Sujata and Prince.

It is suspected that they were hit with a sharp object and also stabbed multiple times, the officer said.

Police said that Kumar was depressed and was undergoing treatment. Earlier, he was involved in t