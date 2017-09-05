NEW DELHI: A man, who had allegedly shot himself dead after shooting at his woman friend, was upset as she had broken up with him, the police said.

The incident was reported yesterday from northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

Sonu Kumar, in his late 20s, allegedly committed suicide after shooting at the woman.

Kumar had died, while the woman was undergoing treatment.

Her condition was stable.

The woman, who has a nine-year-old son, was in a relationship with Kumar for the last few years. She wanted to end the relationship but he was opposed to it.

The deceased was a resident of Rohini, while the woman lives in Burari.

Police were yet to record the statement of the woman.

