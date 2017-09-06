NEW DELHI: A British national was today sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case of alleged sexual assault on three visually-impaired minor inmates of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in south Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta sent the 54year-old accused, Murray Denis Ward, to jail after Delhi Police said his further custodial interrogation was not required.

The police said Ward had been associated with NAB as a regular donor for almost nine years and was a frequent visitor to the institute.

He was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching three NAB inmates on September 2, police said.

Ward, a native of Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom, had been working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurugram till April.

He had suffered a paralytic attack in February and has been under treatment since then. He was staying alone here while his family is in the UK. Police suspect that he is a paedophile.