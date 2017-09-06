GURGAON: A US citizen of Indian-origin has been arrested for allegedly posing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary before the divisional commissioner of Gurgaon.

The police said the accused, Atul Kalsi, came to Divisional Commissioner D Suresh's camp office in Civil Lines area yesterday.

"His activities appeared to be suspicious. The official cross-checked with the PMO about his credentials and it appeared to be false. Subsequently, Kalsi was apprehended by security staff," Gurgaon Police's public relations officer Ravider Kumar said.

The accused is an American citizen of Indian origin. He also has a Gurgaon voter ID card which is being investigated.

Kalsi was produced before Gurgaon civil court which sent him to 14 days in judicial custody.

D Suresh, the divisional commissioner, told PTI that the PMO was apprised of the incident.