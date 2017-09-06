NEW DELHI: With having less than a week to campaign for the upcoming Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad(ABVP) and the Left leaning All India Student Association(AISA) released their manifestos on Tuesday.

The student body polls which are slated to be held on 12th September, the manifestos feature the hostel and accommodation, women safety and transportation issues faced by the student on daily basis.

This year ABVP has included issues such as 15 deprivation points for woman, transgenders and student coming from rural region of the country, 24/7 central library on digital mode and more beds in the medical center.

The RSS backed student wing will also demand to build foot over bridges in the busiest location in the campus area. “We have planned to pressurize the respected authority to construct footover bridges especially on the dangerous location from where students travel very much. The locations are GTB Nagar red light, Kingsway camp mail red light and one near the Khalsa college bus stand”, said Saket Bahuguna, ABVP National Media convener.

Talking on autonomy Bahuguna added, all the colleges should be given autonomous status but it should not put the burden of fees on students. It should only work on education, inter disciplinary and skill developments courses for the students.

While AISA clearly stated that its fight is against ABVP and its major agenda is violence free campus, free speech and expression and Right to privacy.

“ABVP is turning the DU into Banaras Hindu University by forcefully spreading its idea of nationalism and tagging others as anti-nationals” said Kawalpreet Kaur, DU president, AISA.

However, National Student Union of India (NSUI) is the first party to launch the manifesto in a unique way unlike others. The party used digital mode by making a video of manifestos circulated through social media networks such as Facebook, twitter with issues like U-special buses, concession in metro fair, counselling centers for students in education and distress, woman safety, relaxation in annual fees and so on.