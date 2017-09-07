Fortis Healthcare launches helpline for Blue Whale Challenge
NEW DELHI: Looking at the widespread of suicide game Blue Whale the department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare launched a helpline number on Thursday in this regard.
“This helpline is available for anyone who is directly undergoing undue mental stress and anxiety as a participant in the challenge. It is also available for family members who are noticing negative behavioral changes among youngsters in their families” said Fortis in a statement.
People can call freely at any time at-8376804102 for counseling from psychiatrists at the Department of Mental health.