NEW DELHI: Looking at the widespread of suicide game Blue Whale the department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare launched a helpline number on Thursday in this regard.

“This helpline is available for anyone who is directly undergoing undue mental stress and anxiety as a participant in the challenge. It is also available for family members who are noticing negative behavioral changes among youngsters in their families” said Fortis in a statement.

People can call freely at any time at-8376804102 for counseling from psychiatrists at the Department of Mental health.