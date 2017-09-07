NEW DELHI: The national capital also joined the rest of the country on Wednesday in condemning the cold blooded killing of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Scores of people from the media fraternity and students gathered at the Press Club of India giving a call for unity against forces against free speech and dissent. The PCI had condemned the killing of the 55-year-old journalist demanded swift action in identifying the culprits.

"We are seeing the space for free-thinking shrinking. They want to silence the people who want to hold truth to power. We cannot remain silent, because that is what they want. Don't keep quiet. That would be their success," said author and journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar also while addressing the gathering said that “People who are abusing Lankesh on social media are followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , how are they contributing in nation building the Prime Minister should answer this?”.

An outspoken critic of the Hindutva politics, Lankesh was the editor Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, besides owning some other publications.

Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University like current JNUSU President Mohit Pandey, political leader Yogendra Yadav, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri were also present.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) also staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi unit of the forum said the killing of senior Kannada journalist was an example of "politics of intolerance". The KUWJ also said it is an "attempt" to muzzle the voices of criticisms.