NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Satya Gopal was today appointed the principal home secretary of the Delhi government.

Gopal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, was a principal secretary in the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has approved his appointment with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Delhi Services Department.

Gopal is well aware of Delhi's administrative issues as he had served as registrar of the national capital in 2004.

Before Gopal, Finance Secretary S N Sahai, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was holding the additional charge of principal home secretary in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

In the past, the Arvind Kejriwal government and bureaucracy have been at loggerheads on a range of issues.

In January last year, all Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS)-cadre officers had gone on mass leave in a show of solidarity with their two colleagues suspended by the Delhi government