NOIDA: A woman and her 5-year-old daughter were killed and three people injured when a wall of a residential society collapsed on adjacent shanties here today following heavy rains, the police said.

The incident took place in Sector 78, Inspector Parshuram said.

Visheshwar, his wife Kanchan, their daughter and two others were buried under the debris, he said.

The locals rescued the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital where Kanchan and her daughter were declared brought dead by doctors.

Visheshwar's condition is said to be critical, he said.

The other two injured were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.