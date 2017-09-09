NEW DELHI; A fire broke out tonight on the first floor of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch on the Parliament Street, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The fire services received a call around 9.25 pm alerting them about smoke emanating from the first floor of the building, a DFS official said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an official.

Police said the firemen broke open the locks of the building and entered the premises to douse the blaze.

The firemen are still at work, the DFS official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not known immediately.