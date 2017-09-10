NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged rape case of a five-year-old girl at Tagore Public School. The report is to be submitted within three days.



The five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a peon inside a classroom in school premises yesterday.

Meanwhile speaking to ANI, victim’s mother said that no investigation to this matter has taken place as yet.



“No investigation has been taking place…Today it happened with my daughter, tomorrow it could happen with anyone,” she added.



The accused, identified as Vikas, 40, who was absconding after the incident, has been arrested.



Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file an FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."



The police have registered a case against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and are investigating the matter.