NEW DELHI: Over 65 per cent of the votes polled during the election for the central panel of the JNUSU have been counted, with united-Left taking lead in all the top four posts and BAPSA pushing the ABVP to the third position.

Counting of the total 4,639 votes polled, which began yesterday around 9.30 pm, is underway with almost 3,031 votes counted till 8.45 pm today. election panel officials said.

For the president post united Left candidate Geeta Kumari has secured 936 votes, Shabana of Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) 661 and Nidhi Tripathi of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad secured 633 votes, they said.

For the vice president's post the tally is - Simone Zoya Khan (Left) 1,136 votes, Subodh (BAPSA) 674 and Durgesh (ABVP) 653, officials said.

And for the General Secretary's post - Duggirala Srikrisha (Left) 1,347 votes, Karam Bidhyanath Khuman (BAPSA) 683 and Nikunj Makwana (ABVP) 583, they said.

The tally for the Joint Secretary's position is Shubhanshu Singh (Left) has secured 1,104 votes so far, Vinod Kumar (BAPSA) 631 and Pankaj Keshari (ABVP) 593.

The united-Left supporters have already begun their celebrations.

The poll panel has completed counting at two centres - School of Sciences and School of International Studies, the officials said.

Counting for the School of Social Sciences and the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies is presently underway and the final results are expected to be announced around midnight.

For councillor's posts, four candidates from the united- Left and one independent candidate has won, out of the total five posts in the School of International Studies, they said.

In School of Social Sciences - four from the united-Left and one from Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students Organisation have won the councillor posts, out of total five posts, the officials added.