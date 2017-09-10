NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman in west Delhi's Khyala, the police said today.

They said the accused, Subhash, had worn the septuagenarian's clothes after killing her as his clothes were bloodstained.

Eyewitnesses had informed the police about it and CCTV footage also showed the man fleeing from the area wearing a salwar-kameez, they added.

He is a drug addict and is currently unemployed, the police said.

The incident came to light on the morning of September 7.

Laxmi Devi lived alone as her husband had passed away 30 years ago. Her nephew, Vinod Kumar, had informed the police about her killing.

The house was found to be ransacked.

After receiving a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from near BR Ambedakar Chaupal in Karala Village, the police said.

During interrogation, he said that he had gone to the house to rob her. However, he got scared that she would reveal his identity and so he stabbed her multiple times with a poker used for crushing ice and robbed some valuables, the police said.