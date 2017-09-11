NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sought suspension of the casualty medical officer of the Chacha Nehru hospital and disciplinary action against its director over "grave negligence" in connection with the case of rape of a minor in a school, its health minister today said.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara in east Delhi on Saturday, according to police. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government has written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this connection.

"Delhi government recommended suspension of the casualty medical officer of the Chacha Nehru super speciality hospital and disciplinary action against its director," he told reporters. Jain said he has also directed the DGHS to inquire into the incident. The preliminary report with the aforementioned recommendations was submitted today, he said.

"The casualty medical officer did not follow the laid down norms or protocols pertaining to a victim of rape," Jain alleged. The victim should have been treated in the hospital itself and should not have been referred to LNJP Hospital, he said. However, LNJP Hospital treated the victim well and she was released the next morning, the minister said.

"Even while referring, a CATS ambulance should have been used and a woman doctor or an attendant should have accompanied the victim. "There was grave negligence on the part of the casualty medical officer and the director," he said. The accused, Vikas (40), was arrested last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Nupur Prasad said.

The incident came a day after a seven-year-old boy's throat was slit allegedly by a bus conductor of a Gurgaon school for allegedly resisting sexual assault -- an incident that sent shock waves across the country.