NEW DELHI: Three persons, including two women, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-a-

half-year-old girl, who was recovered within 30 hours, the police said today.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her home in Vijay Vihar area of Rohini on September 8, the police said. She was playing with her two elder siblings when she was taken away by the accused, they said.

Based on inputs from the girl's sisters and CCTV footages, the police traced the accused Vishal (23) to a slum near Rohini (East) metro station yesterday from where he, along with his two female accomplices, aged 40 and 28, were arrested, a police official said.

The trio had planned to sell the girl and further investigation is underway.