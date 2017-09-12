NEW DELHI: The Blue whale game has reached Delhi, where a class six student allegedly tried to carve an animal's image on his arm with a sharp weapon while playing blue whale game.

According to the police, a call was made around 9:25 on Tuesday that the student from Dwarka's JM International school, had carved an animal on his hand with a sharp metal object, while playing the internet game.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the 12-year-old kid along with his teachers.

"The principal said child made some cut marks on his hand at his home in blue whale game," a police official said.

The cops have initiated a medical process to ascertain the cause of injury. The matter is under investigation.

"Principal Anuradha Govind has informed the cops that the child was noticed by a teacher, with cut marks on his hand at home," official added.