New Delhi: While completing their 100th day of protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, farmers from Tamil Nadu vowed to continue protesting till their demands are met.

Around 20 farmers who are sitting on protest in Delhi for the past 100 days had yesterday announced that they will be eating flesh from human bodies but were stopped by the police in doing so, they had bit human skulls and bones earlier.

The protestors are demanding farm loan waivers, crop insurance and the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre among others. Al though 100 days have passed the protest has not been able to attract attention from the local Tamil community which was present in their last stint of protest.

“We will sit till our death here at Jantar Mantar. We have not got any assurance from the government we have no option” said Ayyakanu leading the protest.