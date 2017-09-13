NEW DELHI: A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students Union

(DUSU) elections today.

"The morning colleges of the varsity recorded voter turnout of 45.3 percentage. The consolidated figure will be revealed after the final tally," S B Babbar, DUSU Chief Election Officer, said earlier.

He later told PTI that the final tally of the elections was 43 per cent.

According to professors tracking the polls, far flung colleges under the central varsity recorded a poor turnout, whereas campus colleges exhibited a relatively higher voter turnout.

In the college unions polling, which took place simultaneously with the DUSU polls, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won all the top positions - president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary - in Laxmi Bai College, Vivekananda College and Shri Venkateshwara College.

The students' outfit also won top two positions in SGTB Khalsa College, Zakir Hussain College (Morning), Bhagini Nivdita College (BNC) among others.

Bigwigs like NSUI and ABVP flooded the streets with pamphlets near Satyawati College. NSUI supporters were seen campaigning for their presidential candidate Rocky Tusheed with loud music systems blaring 'We love We Love Rocky'.

The left-affiliated AISA also distributed pamphlets to students.The counting of votes will take place tomorrow.