NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections began today at a community hall near Kingsway Camp here amid tight security.

The main contestants for the DUSU presidential post are ABVP's Rajat Choudhary, NSUI's Rocky Tusheed, AISA's Parul Chauhan, independent candidates Raja Choudhury and Alka.

At 11.30 am, the fifth round of counting out of an expected 16 rounds was underway. The process is being video recorded.

There were 126 ballot boxes for the DUSU panel and eight were taken for counting in each round.

An initial indication about a candidate leading for a position can be ascertained only after at least 50 per cent of the votes is counted, said an observer.

The final results were expected by 4 pm this evening.

Representatives of major students political outfits were present outside the counting centre.

A total of 43 per cent turnout was recorded in the DUSU elections held yesterday.

Last year, the ABVP bagged three posts while NSUI made a comeback, winning the post of joint secretary.