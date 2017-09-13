NEW DELHI: After a span of four years, Congress's National Student Union of India(NSUI) has pulled off a major victory by winning the top most posts of President and Vice-President in the Delhi University Student Union Election of which the results were declared on Wednesday.

Rocky Tuseed bagged the President post by 16293 votes, Kunal Sehrawat wins the Vice President post by securing 16421 votes.This is a significant victory by the NSUI as the RSS- backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP)has been reigning the DUSU since last four years.

"After Rajasthan, Punjab and now Delhi a resounding victory of NSUI and rejection of false promises of Ache Din of Modi government. Youth for change will change Modi government" said Randeep Surjewala , Congress party spokesperson on the win.

The NSUI demanded recounting on the seat of Joint Secretary, of which the results are awaited. The ABVP's candidate has won the seat of Secretary and Joint secretary as per early results.