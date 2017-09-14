NEW DELHI: The None Of The Above (NOTA) option has also shined in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. In fact, it has emerge the Third Student UnionUnion in the DUSU elections.

NOTA is a ballot option designed to allow the voter to indicate disapproval of all of the candidates in a voting system.

The Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday won two seats in the DUSU elections giving a major blow to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which also won two seats. The ABVP held three posts in the outgoing panel.

For the post of President, NOTA stood at third position and secured 5162 votes. Winner Rocky Tuseer secured 16299 votes and runner up Rajat Choudhary got 14709 votes.

ABVP's Amit Tanwar will be replaced as Delhi University president by NSUI's Rocky Tuseer. The NSUI has won the DUSU president's post for the first time since 2012.

For the post of Secretary NOTA was in fourth position and got 7891 votes. Winner Mahamedha Nagar got 17156 votes, runner up Minakshi Meena got 14532 votes and second runner up Jai Shree got 8035 votes.

For the post of Joint Secretary, NOTA was again in third position. Winner Uma Shankar got 16691 votes and runner up Avinash Yadav secured 16349 votes. NOTA got 9028 votes.

For the post of Vice President, NOTA was in fourth position. Winner Kunal Sehrawat got 16431 votes, Paarth Rana 16256 votes, Aditya Baibahav 7765 votes, and NOTA 7684 votes.

Not only this, NOTA also became students’ third choice in the Jawaharlal Nehru University elections, where the Left Alliance won all the four seats by defeating ABVP. More students voted for NOTA than the NSUI.