Delhi government answers RTIs with blank spaces

Delhi government officials are turning Right to Information (RTI) into a joke.

Published: 25th September 2017 09:41 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government officials are turning Right to Information (RTI) into a joke. RTIs filed by the New Indian Express seeking details of compensation awarded to the kin of police personnel who died in the line of duty came back blank from a Sub-divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office.

The section ‘Reason for not giving further information is…’ was left blank, as were all other reply columns. This apathy is despite chief minister Arvind Kejriwal proclaiming strict action against officials who don’t handle RTIs seriously.

Similarly, another reply to an RTI query filed by TNIE didn’t even use an envelope. The reply was not clearly visible due to multiple stamps and bad handling.

“Any delay in responding/handling of RTI applications can make concerned PIOs liable for penalty and disciplinary action as mandated under Section 20 of the RTI Act. 2005,” the communication states. “It may also be noted clearly that departmental action/disciplinary proceedings can also be initiated against the nodal officers under normal service rules in case of inappropriate handling of online applications,” it adds.

Officials say there has been a 40 per cent hike in RTI applications in the last six months. An IAS officer working with the Delhi government said they are unable to prepare proper replies due to a staff crunch. Officials have been told to brief the staff dealing with RTI properly, he added.

