Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court to hear Honeypreet's bail plea at 2 pm today

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction.

Published: 26th September 2017 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2017 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence following conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

The plea for urgent hearing of Honeypreet's application was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar who sought to know why they are "superexcited now".

"You must be anticipating this," the bench asked advocate Pradeep Kumar Arya, who sought three weeks transit anticipatory bail for Honeypreet.

The bench, however, listed the matter for today after the counsel pressed for hearing the petition on an urgent basis.

Arya informed the court that even the DGP Haryana has gone on record to say that there is "danger" to her life.

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.

Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.

The CBI court on August 28 had sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for raping two of his disciples in 2002.

Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25. She had also travelled along with him in the special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.

The controversial sect head is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district of Haryana.

Several teams of Haryana Police have travelled across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, to trace Honeypreet.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High CourtGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghDera Sacha Sauda chiefHoneypreet Insan anticipatory bail plea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp